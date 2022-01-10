CROAT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $221,589.09 and $92.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,854,792 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

