Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $190.67. 3,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,892. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.69.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

