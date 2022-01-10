CyberMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $339,913.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,622.68 or 0.99935381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00305827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00085000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.