Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.61 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

