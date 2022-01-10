Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.76 on Monday, hitting $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,980. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.70.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

