Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 10th (ABT, AMAT, AYI, AZN, BEAM, BOOT, BRC, CDNS, CNI, CP)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 10th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $150.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $223.00 to $244.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($134.75) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $148.00 to $159.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $162.00.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $180.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €90.00 ($102.27) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €180.00 ($204.55) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.60 ($15.45) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €59.00 ($67.05) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $229.00 to $182.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to C$12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €114.00 ($129.55) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $80.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $350.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $675.00 to $785.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $116.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €65.00 ($73.86) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $316.00 to $337.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $255.00 to $270.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $180.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €31.00 ($35.23) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $205.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €35.50 ($40.34) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $276.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €77.00 ($87.50) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

