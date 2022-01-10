Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 10th (ABT, AMAT, AYI, AZN, BEAM, BOOT, BRC, CDNS, CNI, CP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 10th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $150.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $223.00 to $244.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($134.75) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $148.00 to $159.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $162.00.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $180.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €90.00 ($102.27) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €180.00 ($204.55) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.60 ($15.45) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €59.00 ($67.05) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $229.00 to $182.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to C$12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €114.00 ($129.55) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $80.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $350.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $675.00 to $785.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $116.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €65.00 ($73.86) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $316.00 to $337.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $255.00 to $270.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $180.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €31.00 ($35.23) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $205.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €35.50 ($40.34) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $276.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €77.00 ($87.50) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.