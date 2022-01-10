Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 10th (APR, AR, BVRDF, BZFD, CNHI, EBS, ECO, ETR, EXPGY, IOT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 10th:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apria Inc alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can potentially hamper growth. The company has been producing lower natural-gas-equivalent production volumes, which is likely to hurt its bottom line as natural gas contributes primarily to its production. Moreover, it expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production of 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, which is lower than the 2020 levels. The company is facing great uncertainty owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, higher lease operating expenses is affecting the bottom line. Thus, Antero Resources appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rising capital expenditure to develop advanced products and technologies might mar CNH Industrial’s near-term margins. In fact, CNH Industrial's 2021 free cash flow (FCF) projection of $1 billion compares unfavorably with the $1.9 billion recorded in 2020. Further, the company is far from immune to the global chip crisis, which may mar its near-term outlook. CNH Industrial estimates the last quarter of 2021 to be the period most impacted by component shortages, further affecting production and inventory levels. Further, the company’s FPT brand margins are likely to remain pressured due to constrained engine component supplies. Surging raw material prices, freight and logistics costs are likely to clip margins further. Rising debt levels is another cause of concern. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors for generic competition. The recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility hurt its growth prospects and also led to the loss of AstraZeneca’s contract. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats.”

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Vertical Research currently has $117.00 price target on the stock.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $238.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insulet exited the third quarter on a mixed note with lower-than-expected adjusted earnings and a revenue beat. The decline in Drug Delivery sales in the reported quarter is discouraging too. On the positive note, over the past year, Insulet has been outperforming its industry. A year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line during the third quarter of 2021 on solid uptake of the Omnipod system, both in the United States and international markets, buoys optimism. This growth was primarily due to robust revenue growth in the Omnipod product line. The data presented at EASD 2021 demonstrating the efficacy of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System looks encouraging. Expansion of both margins is another upside. The raised full-year and fourth quarter 2021 revenue outlook is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend.”

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.