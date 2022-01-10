Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,266,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $288.56 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

