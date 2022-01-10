First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 6.04% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $32,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCTR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3,173.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 25,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,620. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33.

