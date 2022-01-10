Flux Trading 21.4% Lower This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Flux has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00006284 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $571.52 million and approximately $80.58 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00344560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00128601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00083628 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000186 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 223,724,630 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.