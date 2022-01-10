Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,880. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

