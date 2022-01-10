Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 739,100 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.97. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

