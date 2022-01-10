Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 30,888 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,890 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.

