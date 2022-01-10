Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 555,958 ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 555,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,000. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors comprises 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 5.98% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $440,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of USD stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,055. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $58.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.59.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.