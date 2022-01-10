Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 249,332 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

BIV traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,640. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $92.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

