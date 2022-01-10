Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $23.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,003.13. The stock had a trading volume of 351,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646,166. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 319.74, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,073.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $859.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $892.29.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

