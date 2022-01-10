Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of W. P. Carey worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.37. 6,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

