Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.