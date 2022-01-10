Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 634.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.55. 189,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,079. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.72. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $104.87 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.