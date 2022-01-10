Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 40,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.