Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $231,708. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,520. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $435.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

