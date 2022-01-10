Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after acquiring an additional 278,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.85.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

