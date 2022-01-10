Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of FS KKR Capital worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. 25,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,426. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

