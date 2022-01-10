Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 202,776 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 202,776.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,776 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology accounts for 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 7.96% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 293.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 37.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,921,000.

BIB stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,700. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $113.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

