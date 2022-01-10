Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,005.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $65.23 on Monday, reaching $1,532.58. 4,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,911. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,725.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,773.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

