Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,290 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. 5,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,640. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.75.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.