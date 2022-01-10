Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,204 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 65,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,476. The company has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

