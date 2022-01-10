Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $86.11, but opened at $89.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gentherm shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Gentherm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

