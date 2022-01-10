Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.32, but opened at $48.06. Global-e Online shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 4,460 shares trading hands.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

