Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 6,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,153. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOL shares. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.