Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $17,526.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00305827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,379,316 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

