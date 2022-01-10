Hathor (HTR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.69 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $282.90 million and $20.69 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 901,039,952 coins and its circulating supply is 225,094,952 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.