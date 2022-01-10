Head-To-Head Contrast: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A Mogo $33.03 million 6.47 -$10.04 million ($0.12) -23.25

Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Mogo -12.08% -21.14% -13.09%

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of -2.7, suggesting that its share price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SoFi Technologies and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Mogo 0 0 4 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.40%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 282.92%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Mogo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

