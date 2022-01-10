Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,260. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.47.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.