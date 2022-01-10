Independent Order of Foresters Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Independent Order of Foresters reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.6% of Independent Order of Foresters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Order of Foresters owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,341,000 after purchasing an additional 718,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482,450 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after purchasing an additional 367,291 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 91,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

