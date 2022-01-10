Independent Order of Foresters Sells 1,232 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Independent Order of Foresters reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.2% of Independent Order of Foresters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.51. 11,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,788. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

