Independent Order of Foresters Sells 2,541 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Independent Order of Foresters lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Independent Order of Foresters owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9,521.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

FCOM traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $57.33.

