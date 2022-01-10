Independent Order of Foresters Sells 590 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Independent Order of Foresters reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.5% of Independent Order of Foresters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 839.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $10.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $423.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,510. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.