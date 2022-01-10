IOST Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. IOST has a total market cap of $490.43 million and $47.00 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00323711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

