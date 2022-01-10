iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $129.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as high as $107.36 and last traded at $106.10. 2,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.