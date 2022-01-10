iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $112.43. 98,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,608,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $119.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

