iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Independent Order of Foresters

Independent Order of Foresters reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,607 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 39.6% of Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Independent Order of Foresters owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $66,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

ITOT traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

