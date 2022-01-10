iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Position Lowered by Independent Order of Foresters

Independent Order of Foresters cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 2.4% of Independent Order of Foresters’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Independent Order of Foresters owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $138,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.