iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $24.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.