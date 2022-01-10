iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,253 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $62.02. 302,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,142. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

