iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

EWS stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

