J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.39.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.97. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,540. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.