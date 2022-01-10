Keebeck Alpha LP Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $141.82 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

