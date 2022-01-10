Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 20,062 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $96.04.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

