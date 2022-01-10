Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $24.59. 26,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,587. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.